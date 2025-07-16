Stocks

Cotton Trading Higher on Wednesday, but Inside Tuesday’s Range

July 16, 2025 — 08:25 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton Prices are trading modestly higher at midday on Wednesday, with most net changes 1 to 8 points for the day.  Benchmark December hit 69 cents at the high on Tuesday but is a few dimes off of that thus far on Wednesday.  Thinly traded October is in minus territory. Crude oil is down 88 cents per barrel  at $65.64 at midday (August contract). was down $0.26/barrel at $66.72, with the US dollar index giving back strong early week gains today, notably vs. the euro. 

The Cotlook A Index was down 70 points at 78.75 on July 15. ICE cotton stocks were down 275 bales on July 14 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 34,234 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) is 54.71 cents/lb. and in effect through Thursday evening.  

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.78, down 43 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 68.6, up 1 point,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 69.85, up 1 point

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.