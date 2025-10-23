Stocks

Cotton Trading Higher on Thursday Morning

October 23, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder

Cotton prices are 10 to 17 points higher on Thursday Morning. Futures closed the Wednesday session with losses of 53 to 68 points. Crude oil rallied $1.56/barrel back to near the $60 level, as President Trump is increasing sanctions on Russian oil companies. The US dollar index was down $0.016 to $98.695.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 1,563 bales sold with an average price of 60.99 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on 10/21 at 75.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 800 bales on October 21, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 63.74, down 68 points, currently up 15 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.42, down 56 points, currently up 17 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.65, down 53 points currently up 16 points

