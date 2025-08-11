Cotton Trading Higher on Monday Morning

Cotton prices are up 12 to 45 points so far on Monday. Futures shrugged off the early weakness on Friday, with contracts up 17 to 36 points higher, as December closed out the week 24 points higher. The US dollar index was back down $0.134 to $98.095, as crude oil futures were down 46 cents.

CFTC data showed a total of 14,791 contracts added to the managed money net short position in the week of August 5. That position stood at -55,152 contracts as of Tuesday.

The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points at 78.00 cents on August 6. ICE cotton stocks were down 3,375 bales on 8/7 via decertifications, with the certified stocks level at 18,242 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 13 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.39 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.32, up 36 points, currently up 12 cents

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.6, up 17 points, currently up 42 cents

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.07, up 17 points, currently up 40 cents

