Cotton Trading Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are continuing the recovery higher on Tuesday, with gains of 24 to 30 points at midday. Crude oil is bouncing off overnight weakness, with gains of 27 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.315 to $98.670.

Th Friday online auction from The Seam showed 676 bales sold with an average price of 63.45 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 10/20 at 75.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 20, with the certified stocks level at 16,752 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.46, up 30 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.03, up 26 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 67.25, up 24 points

