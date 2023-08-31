Cotton Trading Firm on Thursday

So far through the Thursday cotton session, futures are mixed within 5 points of UNCH. The thinly traded October contracts are stronger. US employment slowed, allowing a breath of optimism about future Fed rate hikes and a rally in stock market. S&P futures posted the highest close since August 7.

The weekly Export Sales report had 61,438 RBs of cotton exports for the week that ended 8/24. That was up 58% for the week but down from the ~129k RBs sold during the same week last year. Cotton exports were 214k RBs, for a YTD total of 750k through the first 4 weeks. That trails last season’s pace by 27%.

USDA’s Ag Attache estimated lower area for Chinese cotton, but at 2.95m HA the Attache is still 950k above the official WOAB estimate. Production is listed at 27.1m bales, a 3.6m drop yr/yr leaving room for 2.5m bales of additional imports. The official WASDE estimate is higher at 10m bales (+3.8m yr/yr). The Attache cited higher input costs for their 30% yr/yr drop in Mexican cotton production to 1.1m bales. USDA’s official estimate is for 1.28m bales in Mexico. Mexican cotton imports were listed at 900k bales, up 200k from last year in the Attache report, compared to the 1m bales from the WASDE.

The Cotlook A Index for 8/30 was UNCH at 96.95 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 69.06 cents/lb, and will be adjusted after the close. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/29.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.94, up 6 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.84, up 10 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.8, up 12 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.