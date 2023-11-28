Cotton Trading Double Digits Higher

Midday cotton action has the board 20 to 54 points in the black. March contracts are 60 points under the session high but 70 points off their daily low.

The last NASS Crop Progress report for this year showed 83% of the US cotton harvest finished by 11/26, running 4% percentage points ahead of the average pace.

The Cotlook A Index was steady on November 24 at 90.90 cents/lb. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, up a penny from the week prior. The Seam had sales of 1,3459 cash bales traded on November 24 at an average price of 73.88 cents/lb, back up 2.81 cents vs. the previous day.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 78.79, up 20 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 79.64, up 38 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.37, up 50 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.