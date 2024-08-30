Cotton Ticking Higher on Friday Morning

Cotton prices are kicking off the last trade day of August with contracts up 27 to 30 points. Futures were up 125 to 137 points in the nearby contracts on Thursday. The dollar index was up 310 points at 101.30 to add a little pressure. Crude oil futures were up $1.35/barrel to add support via the synthetic market.

Export Sales data showed 135,187 RB in upland cotton sales during the week that ended on August 22, a MY high so far in the short marketing year. Much of that was to Pakistan, with sales of 74,500 RB, with India next up at 17,800 RB. New crop sales were just 704 RB, all to Japan. Shipments totaled 144,248 RB during that week, which was down 14.56% from the week prior. The top destination was China at 29,200 RB, with Vietnam at 21,900 RB.

Export commitments of cotton shipped and unshipped 2024/25 sales are now at 4.441 million RB, down 15% from last year. That is 39% of the USDA forecast and behind the 51% average pace.

The Seam reported online cash sales of just 494 bales at an average price of 59.65 cents on Tuesday. ICE cotton stocks unchanged on August 28, leaving just 266 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 30 points on August 28 at 81.45 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was updated to 56.98 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 108 points from the week prior.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 69.92, up 137 points, currently up 30 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.52, up 132 points, currently up 27 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.7, up 125 points, currently up 27 points

