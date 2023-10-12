Cotton Strengthening on Report Day

Cotton futures are trading 30 to 60 50 points higher in early report day positioning. Cotton fell by double digits on Wednesday. December saw a 177 point range on the day. December is sitting at a 209 point loss for the week through Wednesday.

NASS showed 82% of the cotton crop’s bolls were open as of 10/8 – matching the average pace. The weekly update put harvest pace at 25%, up 7% points for the week and 1% point ahead of average. Weekly Conditions improved 7 points on the Brugler500 Index to 275. TN was up the most, with AZ and TX improvements also noted.

USDA will update its US cotton production and supply/demand estimates at 11 AM CDT this morning, as well as the world numbers in their WASDE report.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/6 was another 40 points weaker to 96.65. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.36 cents/lb, up 9 points for the week. ICE Certified Stocks were 39,817 bales on 10/04.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.05, down 40 points, currently up 40 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.69, down 57 points, currently up 47 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.57, down 65 points, currently up 50 points

