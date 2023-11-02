Cotton Strengthening into Export Sales report

Front month cotton prices are trading 15 to 42 points higher so far in the Thursday session. The midweek cotton market dropped by 121 to 183 points across the front months. At the close, nearby December was down a full 6 cents per lb (600 points) from the intraday high on Friday. The Dec to Dec spread tightened to a 55 point inverse on Wednesday. The Fed chose to leave short term interest rates UNCH, as expected, and to continue to wind down the extensive inventory of Treasuries they acquired during the pandemic.

USDA reported the September cotton stocks in the system at 2,463 RBs vs. 2,240 running bales in August. Consumption picked up from 409 RBs to 527 RBs but were still down 462 RBs from last year.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/31 was 93.75 cents/lb, down by 125 points. The AWP for cotton is 68.72 cents/lb, and will be updated after the close. ICE certified stocks were 73,978 bales on 10/27.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 79.44, down 178 points, currently up 42 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.68, down 183 points, currently up 32 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 82.87, down 169 points, currently up 30 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

