Cotton Strength Continues through Wednesday

Cotton prices continue working higher through Wednesday’s midday. Quotes are 10 points off their session highs with 40 to 88 point gains.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF still shows a hole for TX-TN, with minimal rainfall along the Gulf Coast amounting to less than 1” for the coming week.

The Cotlook A Index increased another 75 points to 95.40 cents on 7/25. The AWP is 66.18 cents, good through tomorrow.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.83, up 76 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.73, up 74 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.4, up 67 points

