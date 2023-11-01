Cotton Still Seeking a Bottom

The midweek cotton market dropped by 121 to 183 points across the front months. The Dec to Dec spread tightened to a 55 point inverses on Wednesday.

USDA reported the September cotton stocks at 2,463 RBs from 2,240 in August. Consumption picked up from 409 RBs to 527 RBs, but were still down 462 RBs from last year.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/31 was 93.75 cents/lb, down by 125 points. The AWP for cotton is 68.72 cents/lb, through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were 73,978 bales on 10/27.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 79.44, down 178 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.68, down 183 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 82.87, down 169 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

