Cotton Still Seeking a Bottom

November 01, 2023 — 06:11 pm EDT

The midweek cotton market dropped by 121 to 183 points across the front months. The Dec to Dec spread tightened to a 55 point inverses on Wednesday.  

USDA reported the September cotton stocks at 2,463 RBs from 2,240 in August. Consumption picked up from 409 RBs to 527 RBs, but were still down 462 RBs from last year. 

The Cotlook A Index for 10/31 was 93.75 cents/lb, down by 125 points. The AWP for cotton is 68.72 cents/lb, through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were 73,978 bales on 10/27. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 79.44, down 178 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 81.68, down 183 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 82.87, down 169 points

