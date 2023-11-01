Cotton Still Seeking a Bottom

Wednesday cotton trading has the board another triple digits weaker with 161 to 173 point losses so far. Dec futures are now at their lowest level since July, as Dec settled the month of October on a 5 ½ cent/lb drop.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/31 was 93.75 cents/lb, down by 125 points. The AWP for cotton is 68.72 cents/lb, through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were 73,978 bales on 10/27.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 79.63, down 159 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 81.85, down 166 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 82.95, down 161 points

