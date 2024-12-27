Cotton Sticking Near Unchanged at Midday

Cotton futures are steady to 4 points higher so far on Thursday. The outside markets are mixed factors, with the US dollar index down 38 points and crude oil $0.19/barrel higher.

The Seam reported 441 bales of online sales on December 24 at an average price of 58.80 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, at 20,113 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 130 points on 12/24 at 79.60 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was cut by another 113 points last week to 55.09 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 68.78, unch

May 25 Cotton is at 69.88, unch

Jul 25 Cotton is at 70.89, up 4 points

