Cotton Sticking Near Unchanged at Midday

Cotton futures are steady to 4 points higher so far on Thursday. The outside markets are mixed factors, with the US dollar index down 38 points and crude oil $0.19/barrel higher.
The Seam reported 441 bales of online sales on December 24 at an average price of 58.80 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, at 20,113 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 130 points on 12/24 at 79.60 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was cut by another 113 points last week to 55.09 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.
Mar 25 Cotton is at 68.78, unch
May 25 Cotton is at 69.88, unch
Jul 25 Cotton is at 70.89, up 4 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.