Cotton Sticking Near Steady Early on Wednesday

Cotton price action is steady on Wednesday morning, withing 2 points of unch. futures saw weakness of 45 to 80 points on Wednesday across most front months. Crude oil prices are trading with losses of $0.78/barrel. The US dollar index is back down $0.074 to $100.873.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 1,415 bales at an average price of 68.86 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Tuesday at 78.25. ICE cotton stocks were up 5,860 bales on May 13 on new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 33,100 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 13 points last Thursday to 54.81 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.48, down 80 points, currently up 2 points

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 68.37, down 46 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.25, down 52 points, currently up 1 point

