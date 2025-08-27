Cotton Sticking Close to Unchanged on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts within 4 points of unchanged, as thinly traded October is down 41 points. The outside markets are supportive factors, as the US dollar index is back down $0.062 on the day to $98.065, with crude oil futures $0.60 higher.

The Seam reported a total of 1,709 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 63.91 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 78.90 cents on August 26. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/26, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points last Thursday at 55.53 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.06, down 41 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.75, up 4 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.49, down 4 points

