Cotton Sticking Close to Unchanged at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with slight gains on Friday, as in delivery October is down 21 points. The US dollar index is back down $0.335 on the day to $97.880, with crude oil futures 83 cents higher.

Export Sales data from Thursday showed a total of 4.059 million RB of cotton sold by 9/18, which is down 18% from a year ago. That is 37% of the USDA export number and lags the 53% average pace.

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed 1,561 sales at an average price of 59.3 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points to 77.70 cents on September 25. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/25, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 41 points last week at 54.38 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 63.83, down 21 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.29, up 1 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.2, up 1 points

