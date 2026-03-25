Cotton Steady on Wednesday Morning

Cotton futures are up 11 to 32 points so far on Wednesday. The US dollar index is $0.133 higher at $99.375. Crude oil is down $1.71 on the day and nearly $3.50 off the lows.

The Seam showed 2,087 bales sold on Tuesday at an average of 68.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 10 points on 3/24 at 77.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 975 on March 24, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Cotton is at 67.94, up 32 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 70.05, up 28 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 72.39, up 11 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.