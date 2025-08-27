Cotton Steady on Wednesday Morning

Cotton price action is steady to 8 points lower on Wednesday AM trade. Futures were down 52 to 61 points on the Tuesday session. The outside markets were mixed factors, as the US dollar index is back down $0.183 on the day to $98.135, with crude oil futures $1.49 lower.

On Monday afternoon. NASS reported the US cotton crop at 71% setting bolls, 6 points behind normal, with 20% of the crop with bolls opening, down 2 percentage points from average. Condition ratings slipped 1% to 54% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index unchanged at 349. Ratings in TX were down 6, with GA 3 points lower.

The Seam reported a total of 1,051 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 65.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 78.90 cents on August 22. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/22, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points last Thursday at 55.53 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.47, down 52 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.71, down 61 points, currently down 2 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.53, down 59 points currently down 6 points

