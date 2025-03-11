News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Steady to Start Tuesday Trade

March 11, 2025 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton prices action is trading with most contracts 1 to 9 cents higher. Futures closed out the Monday session with contracts up 6 to 49 points across most contracts and May down 7 points. The outside markets are pressure factors, with crude oil futures down $1.13/barrel and the US dollar index back up $0.083 on the day.

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam saw 1,936 bales sold, with an average price of 62.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 150 points on 3/6 at 76.95 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on March 7 with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. The USDA slashed their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last Thursday afternoon by 201 points to 51.88 cents/lb. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 66, down 7 points, currently up 9 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 67.21, up 6 points, currently up 1 point

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 69.11, up 49 points, currently unch

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.