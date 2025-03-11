Cotton Steady to Start Tuesday Trade

Cotton prices action is trading with most contracts 1 to 9 cents higher. Futures closed out the Monday session with contracts up 6 to 49 points across most contracts and May down 7 points. The outside markets are pressure factors, with crude oil futures down $1.13/barrel and the US dollar index back up $0.083 on the day.

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam saw 1,936 bales sold, with an average price of 62.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 150 points on 3/6 at 76.95 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on March 7 with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. The USDA slashed their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last Thursday afternoon by 201 points to 51.88 cents/lb.

Commodity Bulletin:

May 25 Cotton closed at 66, down 7 points, currently up 9 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 67.21, up 6 points, currently up 1 point

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 69.11, up 49 points, currently unch

