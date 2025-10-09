Cotton Starting Thursday Trade with Steady Action

Cotton prices are steady to up just 10 points in early Thursday trade. Futures bounced off of overnight lows with contracts up 30 to 45 points at the close, as December rallied off a new contract low. October expires today. The US dollar index is back up $0.276 to $98.560, with crude oil 51 cents/barrel higher.

The Seam showed 2,777 bales sold on October 7 at an average price of 61.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Tuesday at 76.65 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/7, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 62.47, up 45 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.91, up 45 points, currently up 10 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.76, up 38 points, currently up 8 points

