Cotton Starting Off Short Week with Strength

Cotton prices are up 68 to 203 points in early Tuesday trading. Cotton retreated ahead of the holiday weekend, down 9 to 120 points in the actively traded contract months on Friday. Nearby July was still up 463 points for the week, thanks to a limit up move at midweek.

Export Sales data has shown 12.005 million RB of upland cotton sales for 23/24, which is 104% of the current USDA forecast, compared to the 110% average pace. Accumulated shipments are 8.767 million RB, 76% of the USDA projection and on pace with normal. Total sales for new crop are now 1.65 million RB, 2.51% above last year.

Managed money speculators in cotton futures and options added 8,058 contracts to their net short position as of 5/21. As of the Tuesday reporting period, they were net short 23,372 contracts, the largest in nearly 14 months.

The Seam reported 13,216 bales sold on the platform on May 22 at an average price of 79.63 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were back up 1,283 bales on a mix of new certs and decerts on May 23 at 192,805 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 300 points on May 23 at 88.60 cents/lb. The AWP for the next week was up 62 points to 60.08 cents/lb on Thursday and is good through next Thursday.

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 80.52, down 120 points, now up 203 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 78.01, down 61 points, now up 113 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 79.52, down 51 points, now up 77 points

