Cotton Starting off Red

Cotton prices are down by 20 points ahead of the weekly USDA Export Sales report. Nearby cotton closed n 16 to 39 points firmer on Wednesday, after a back and forth day from -28 to +59 points (March). The Federal Reserve decided to maintain the 5.25% to 5.5% target rate for the Fed Funds rate, as expected, but opened the door a little wider for future rate cuts.

The Cotlook A Index was 130 points lower to 93.55 cents/lb on 1/29. The Seam reported 8.2k bales were sold online for an average gross price of 77.36 cents/lb on 1/29. The AWP increased by 217 points to 67.64 cents for the week. ICE certified stocks were 999 bales as of 1/26.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.17, up 39 points, currently down 16 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.41, up 35 points currently down 21 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 87.13, up 30 points, currently down 28 points

