Cotton Starting Friday on a Weaker Note

Cotton futures are ticking lower to start Friday, with losses of 40 to 51 points so far. Price action was higher on Thursday, with gains of 146 to 154 points at the close. March futures expire today. The outside markets were mixed factors, with pressure coming from crude oil futures, down 4 cents/barrel. The US dollar index was supportive, down another $0.092 on the day.

USDA showed export sales of 241,487 RB of for old crop cotton bookings in the week that ended on February 27, back up from the week prior and well above the same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 73,100 RB, with 46,800 RB to China. New crop sales were 105,634 RB, a MY high, with 75,000 RB to Pakistan. Shipments were 334,035 RB in that week, which was the largest for the marketing year. Vietnam was the top destination of 100,100 RB, with 65,400 RB to Pakistan.

Commodity Bulletin:

Monthly data from Census showed a total of 1.038 million bales of cotton shipped in January, which was down 12.13% from last year but up 23.08% from December.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 852 bales sold, with an average price of 53.52 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 130 points on 3/5 at 74.96 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up another 662 bales on March 5 with the current level of certified stocks at 14,433 bales. The USDA slashed their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 201 points to 51.88 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 63.9, up 154 points, currently unch

May 25 Cotton closed at 65.21, up 154 points, currently down 51 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 66.33, up 146 points currently down 47 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

