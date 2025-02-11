Cotton Start Off the Week with a Rally

Cotton futures posted 80 to 91 point gains across the front months on Monday. The outside markets were mixed factors, as crude oil futures were up $1.49/barrel. The US dollar index was adding some pressure, up $0.282 on the day.

The Seam reported 5,705 bales of online sales on February 7 at an average price of 61.68 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 20 points on 2/7 at 77.40 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 84 points on Thursday at 53.18 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 66.54, up 91 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 67.71, up 89 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.8, up 84 points

