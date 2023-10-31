News & Insights

Cotton Spooked through the Halloween Session

The cotton market is trading with triple digit losses through the last trade day of October. That has the Dec contract set to finish out the month on drop sharper than a vampire’s fang as a net 5 ½ cent/lb loss after seeing a monthly range wider than a hungry werewolf’s mouth at 7 ¼ cents!  

Weekly NASS data showed 49% of the cotton crop had been harvested as of 10/29. That is up from 41% last week and is 2ppts ahead of the average pace. Cotton conditions improved by 2 points during the week for a final Brugler500 rating of 269. That’s down from 341 at the start, and compares to last year’s 327 initial and 268 final Brugler500 ratings. 

The Cotlook A Index was 65 points stronger to 95 cents/lb on 10/27. The updated AWP for cotton is 68.72 cents/lb, through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were 73,978 bales on 10/27. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 81.68, down 123 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 83.85, down 103 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 84.91, down 91 points

