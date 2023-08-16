Cotton Softer to Close the Wednesday Session

Cotton futures were trending lower on Wednesday, with contracts drifting 3 to 88 points in the red. The outside markets were a pressure on things, with the Dollar Index 24 points higher and Crude Oil down $1.72/barrel.

The Cotlook A Index was 140 points weaker to 96.95 cents/lb on 8/15. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week and will be updated tomorrow. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/15 were 347 bales, with 33 decertified.

Oct 23 Cotton closed at 85.32, down 88 points,

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.72, down 38 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.64, down 37 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

