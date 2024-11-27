Cotton Sneaks Higher Heading into Thanksgiving

Cotton futures are showing 10 to 12 points gains in the nearbys on Wednesday. The outside markets are mixed, with crude oil back down 5 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is providing support with a 928 point loss on the day.

The Seam reported 4,242 bales of online sales on November 26 at an average price of 68.68 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Tuesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on 11/26 at 82.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was lowered by 229 points last Thursday afternoon to 55.91 cents/lb. It will be updated on Friday due to the holiday.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.75, up 7 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.84, up 5 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 73.83, up 6 points

