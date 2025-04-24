Cotton Sneaking Out Midday Gains on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with gains of 18 to 41 points on Thursday with May down 208 points on first notice day. The outside markets are supportive, with crude oil futures back up 63 cents/barrel and the US dollar index down $0.476 to $99.160.

Export Sales data showed just 104,005 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on April 17, a 4-wek low. Vietnam was the top buyer of 34,400 RB, with India in for 22,500 RB a d 16,500 RB sold to Pakistan. Shipments came in at an 8-week low of 292,153 RB. The top destination was Vietnam of 92,200 RB, with 59,300 RB to Pakistan and 55,200 RB to Turkey.

The Seam reported 27,389 cash bales sold online on 4/23, at an average price of 67.85 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on Wednesday at 78.55 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 23 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 33 points last Thursday to 53.43 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 66.67, down 208 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 69.21, up 18 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 70.38, up 41 points

