Cotton Sneaking Out Midday Gains

Cotton price action is showing slight 2 to 5 point midday gains on Monday. Crude oil futures are up 31 cents/barrel to $61.29, with the US dollar index back up $0.015 to $99.645.

The October 31 online auction from The Seam showed 1,219 bales sold with an average price of 62.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 95 points on Friday at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 10/31, with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.59, up 5 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.78, up 5 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 67.92, up 2 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.