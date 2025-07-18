Cotton Sneaking Out Gains on Friday AM Trade

Cotton price action is up 14 to 22 points across the front months on Friday morning. Futures saw strength on the Thursday session with contracts up 24 to 30 points at the close. Crude oil futures were up $1.21 per barrel on Thursday, with the US dollar index rising $0.295 to $98.370.

The Seam showed sales of just 21 bales on Tuesday, with an average price of 48..60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points at 79.30 on July 16. ICE cotton stocks saw 10,753 decertifications on July 16, with the certified stocks level at 23,481 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up a tick on Thursday at 54.72 cents/lb.

USDA-FAS reported weekly upland cotton sales of 5,500 running bales (RB) for the week of July 4-10 on Thursday morning. That was a sharp 93% decline from the previous, pre-holiday week. Vietnam was the largest buyer. Another 73,000 RBs were booked for 2025/26 crop year delivery. Pima sales for the two years were 2,600 RB and 3,400 RB respectively.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.25, up 30 points, currently up 19 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.8, up 24 points, currently up 22 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 70.08, up 25 points, currently up 16 points

