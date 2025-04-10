Cotton Sneaking Higher on Wednesday

Cotton futures are showing 3 to 27 point gains on Wednesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down $2.17/barrel, to the lowest level since February 2021. The US dollar index is down $0.471 on the day.

The addition 50% tariffs on China went into effect overnight, taking the new total to 104% on all Chinese goods. China retaliated with a 50% increase on US goods, taking to total to 84% to be implemented on Thursday.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 270 points on Tuesday at 77.95 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 8, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 158 points last week to 55.22 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 65.82, up 27 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.44, up 11 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.78, up 3 points

