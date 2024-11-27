Cotton Sneaking Higher Still at Midday

Cotton futures are showing 10 to 12 points gains in the nearbys on Wednesday. The outside markets are mixed, with crude oil back down 48 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is providing support with a 1% loss on the day.

The Seam reported 4,242 bales of online sales on November 26 at an average price of 68.68 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Tuesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on 11/26 at 82.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was lowered by 229 points last Thursday afternoon to 55.91 cents/lb. It will be updated on Friday due to the holiday.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.8, up 12 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.89, up 10 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 73.87, up 10 points

