Cotton Sneaking Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 2 to 4 cents higher in the front months, and thinly traded October down 40 cents. Crude oil prices are back down 6 cents at midday despite a stronger start overnight, with the US dollar index down another $0.622 to $99.355.

The Seam reported 243 bales sold on 5/20 at an average price of 60.84 cents. The Cotlook A Index was back up 85 points on Tuesday at 77.60. ICE cotton stocks were up 3,430bales via new certifications on May 20, with a certified stocks level of 39,796 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 91 points last week to 53.90 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.15, up 3 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.22, down 40 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.76, up 2 points

