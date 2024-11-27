Cotton Sneaking Higher Ahead of Holiday Break

Cotton prices are up 13 to 21 points so far on Wednesday. Futures were mixed at the Tuesday close, with contracts up 17 to down 21 points across the board. The outside markets closed with little impact, as the US dollar index was up 65 points and crude oil futures up 3 cents/barrel. The market will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving.

The last NASS Crop Progress report of the year showed the US cotton harvest at 84% complete, above the 80% average pace via the 5-year average.

The Seam reported 10,173 bales of online sales on November 25 at an average price of 69.11 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Monday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 15 points on 11/25 at 81.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was lowered by 229 points last Thursday afternoon to 55.91 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.68, down 4 points, currently up 21 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.79, up 7 points, currently up 19 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 73.77, up 9 points, currently up 13 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.