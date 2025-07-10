Stocks

Cotton Sneaking Back Higher on Wednesday

July 10, 2025 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are back up 30 to 45 points on Wednesday, with July expiring today. Crude oil is up another 47 cents/barrel at $68.80, with the US dollar index $0.043 higher to $97.255. 

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 2,465 bales at an average price of 65.44 cents. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on 7/8 at 78.75. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged bales on July 8, with the certified stocks level at 37,989 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 116 points last Thursday at 55.34 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 64.68, down 71 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.51, up 43 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.69, up 31 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.