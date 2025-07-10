Cotton Sneaking Back Higher on Wednesday

Cotton futures are back up 30 to 45 points on Wednesday, with July expiring today. Crude oil is up another 47 cents/barrel at $68.80, with the US dollar index $0.043 higher to $97.255.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 2,465 bales at an average price of 65.44 cents. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on 7/8 at 78.75. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged bales on July 8, with the certified stocks level at 37,989 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 116 points last Thursday at 55.34 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday

Jul 25 Cotton is at 64.68, down 71 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.51, up 43 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.69, up 31 points

