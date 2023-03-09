Cotton slips to two-week low on disappointing export sales data

March 9 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures extended their fall for a third consecutive day to their lowest in about two weeks on Thursday, weighed down by weaker export sales numbers, with lower grains market adding to the downbeat mood.

* Cotton contract for May CTc2 fell 0.16 cent, or 0.2%, to 82.46 cents per lb at 12:57 p.m. ET (1757 GMT), having slipped to its lowest since Feb. 24 at 82.42 earlier.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report showed net sales of 114,500 RB for 2022/2023, down 33% from the previous week and 57% from the prior 4-week average. EXP/COT

* "The market was a little disappointed by the report," said Keith Brown, principal at cotton broker Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

* "If we close below $0.80, I think that's a big psychological and financial negative for the market."

* The market was also pressured after the USDA in its March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Wednesday raised its projection for world ending stocks for 2022/23 to 91.1 million bales, 2.1 million more than a month earlier and 5.0 million higher than in the prior year.

* Chicago corn futures hit their lowest price since August on a more favourable U.S. crop season weather outlook after predictions that El Nino could arrive by summer. GRA/

* La Niña has ended and ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer 2023, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday, with El Niño possibly forming during summer 2023 and persisting through the fall.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

