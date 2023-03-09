Commodities

Cotton slips to two-week low on disappointing export sales data

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

March 09, 2023 — 01:06 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures extended their fall for a third consecutive day to their lowest in about two weeks on Thursday, weighed down by weaker export sales numbers, with lower grains market adding to the downbeat mood.

* Cotton contract for May CTc2 fell 0.16 cent, or 0.2%, to 82.46 cents per lb at 12:57 p.m. ET (1757 GMT), having slipped to its lowest since Feb. 24 at 82.42 earlier.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report showed net sales of 114,500 RB for 2022/2023, down 33% from the previous week and 57% from the prior 4-week average. EXP/COT

* "The market was a little disappointed by the report," said Keith Brown, principal at cotton broker Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

* "If we close below $0.80, I think that's a big psychological and financial negative for the market."

* The market was also pressured after the USDA in its March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Wednesday raised its projection for world ending stocks for 2022/23 to 91.1 million bales, 2.1 million more than a month earlier and 5.0 million higher than in the prior year.

* Chicago corn futures hit their lowest price since August on a more favourable U.S. crop season weather outlook after predictions that El Nino could arrive by summer. GRA/

* La Niña has ended and ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer 2023, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday, with El Niño possibly forming during summer 2023 and persisting through the fall.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.