Cotton Slips Lower on Tuesday

September 18, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Cotton futures faded off the 3 cent limit gains from Monday, with contracts closing down 14 to 94 points on Tuesday. The dollar index is back up 240 points so far, with crude oil futures up $1.02/barrel. 

Weekly Crop Progress data tallied cotton condition ratings at 39% in good/excellent categories, down 1% from last week. The Brugler500 index improved 2 points to 308, as the poor/very poor ratings were down 2%. Ratings in TX were improved by 3 points to 280, with GA up 4 points to 349.

The Seam reported 2,835 online cash cotton bale sales on September 16, averaging 66.32 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 16, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on September 16 at 81.45 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was slashed by 127 points last week to 56 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 72.16, down 66 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 73.69, down 55 points,

May 25 Cotton  closed at 74.75, down 50 points

