Cotton Slips Lower into the Close

Cotton price action is up 10 to 15 points so far on Thursday. Futures gave into weakness on Wednesday, with contracts 2 to 7 points lower as some 2026 crop contracts were up 4 to 9 points. Crude oil futures were up 31 cents per barrel at $60.67. The US dollar index is up $0.146 to $98.585.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 61.10 cents/lb on 25,238 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on January 20 at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 607 bales on 1/20 via decertification with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb last Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.3, down 4 points, currently up 15 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.92, down 4 points, currently up 13 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.4, down 3 points, currently up 12 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.