Cotton Slips Back Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures posted losses across most contracts on Thursday, with front months down 42 to 44 points. October expired today. The US dollar index was back up $0.515 on the Thursday session to $99.150, with crude oil $1.03/barrel lower.

The Cotlook A Index was back down 60 points on Wednesday at 76.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks down 1,420 bales on decertification on October 8, with the certified stocks level at 16,471 bales.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 62.03, down 44 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.47, down 44 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.34, down 42 points

