Cotton Slips Back Lower on Thursday

October 10, 2025 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures posted losses across most contracts on Thursday, with front months down 42 to 44 points. October expired today.  The US dollar index was back up $0.515 on the Thursday session to $99.150, with crude oil $1.03/barrel lower.

The Cotlook A Index was back down 60 points on Wednesday at 76.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks down 1,420 bales on decertification on October 8, with the certified stocks level at 16,471 bales. 

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 62.03, down 44 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 64.47, down 44 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 66.34, down 42 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

