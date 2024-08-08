Cotton Slipping on Thursday’s Midday

Cotton prices are feeling some pressure on Thursday, with losses of 30 to 50 points. The US dollar index is up another 97 points on the day, as Crude oil is 76 cents/barrel higher.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed net reductions of 949,600 RB for 2024/25 in the week that ended on August 1. That was mainly due to cancellations of 603,200 RB to China, 372,200 RB to Pakistan and 111,800 RB to Vietnam on the shift to the new market year. Between forward sales and old crop carried over, there are 4.102 million RB in 2024/25 sales on the books. Actual shipments were reported at 738,075 MT for the old crop to round out the MY at 11.07 million RB.

The Seam reported online cash cotton sales of 2,266 bales at an average price of 66.91 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were down 270 bales on decertification on August 7, leaving 18,721 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on August 7 at 78.70 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 108 points last Thursday afternoon to 53.94 cents/lb, and will be updated again today.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 67.35, down 38 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 68.8, down 45 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 70, down 47 points

