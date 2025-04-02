Cotton Slipping Lower on Wednesday Morning

Cotton prices are showing 3 to 15 point gains on Wednesday morning. Futures posted 89 to 142 point gains across most nearby contracts on Tuesday. Futures shrugged off negative outside factors. Crude oil futures were back down 34 cents/barrel, as the US dollar index was $0.032 higher on the day.

The monthly NASS Cotton Systems report showed 257 RB of extra long stable cotton consumed during February, slightly behind January and well below last year. Stocks on hand were 386 RB.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Seam showed 1,533 bales in online sales on 3/31 at an average price of 63.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on Friday at 78.90 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on March 28, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 97 points in on Thursday afternoon report to 53.66 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 68.25, up 142 points, currently down 3 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 69.18, up 119 points, currently down 7 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 70.81, up 89 points, currently down 15 points

