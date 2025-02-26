Cotton Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Cotton prices are down 1 to 31 points so far on the midday part of the Wednesday session. The outside factors are having a pressure impact. Crude oil futures are down 30 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index back up $0.087 on the day.

The Seam showed 3,282 bales in online sales on February 25, with an average price of 62.14 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 60 points on 2/24 at 78.50 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Tuesday at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last week by 68 points to 54.67 cents/lb. It will be updated again on Thursday afternoon.

Commodity Bulletin:

Mar 25 Cotton is at 65.95, down 1 point,

May 25 Cotton is at 67.06, down 31 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.02, down 28 points

