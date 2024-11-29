News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Slipping Lower Out of Thanksgiving Break

November 29, 2024 — 02:38 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are slipping back lower on Friday AM. Futures showed 5 to 7 points gains in the nearbys on Wednesday. The outside markets were mixed, with crude oil back down 5 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is providing support with a 928 point loss on the day. 

The Seam reported 4,242 bales of online sales on November 26 at an average price of 68.68 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Tuesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on 11/26 at 82.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was lowered by 229 points last Thursday afternoon to 55.91 cents/lb. It will be updated on Friday due to the holiday.

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 71.75, up 7 points, currently down 15 points

May 25 Cotton  closed at 72.84, up 5 points, currently down 11 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 73.83, up 6 points, currently down 14 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.