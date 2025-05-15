Cotton Slipping Lower at Midday

Cotton futures are down 20 to 30 points as the market trades through midday. Crude oil prices are trading with losses of $1.36/barrel. The US dollar index is back down $0.108 to $100.765.

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 122,192 RB of 2024/25 upland cotton sold in the week ending on May 8, a 4-week high. Vietnam was the top buyer of 95,600 RB, with Bangladesh purchasing 26,200 RB. New crop business was tallied at 34,232 RB. Honduras was 25,400 RB of that total. Export shipments were reported at 329,176 RB in that week, a 3-week low. Of that total 120,800 RB was headed to Vietnam, with 66,200 RB to Pakistan, and 51,900 RB to Turkey.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 1,145 bales at an average price of 59.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on Wednesday at 78.00. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on May 14, with a certified stocks level of 33,100 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 13 points last Thursday to 54.81 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.26, down 22 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.05, down 32 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.05, down 20 points

