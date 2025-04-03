Cotton Slipping Back Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with 44 to 53 point losses so far on Wednesday. Crude oil futures are back up 47 cents/barrel, as the US dollar index is $0.429 lower so far on the day.

The monthly NASS Cotton Systems report showed 257 RB of extra long stable cotton consumed during February, slightly behind January and well below last year. Stocks on hand were 386 RB.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Seam showed 21,595 bales in online sales on Tuesday at an average price of 63.75 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 5 points on April 1at 78.85 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/1, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 97 points in on Thursday afternoon report to 53.66 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 67.8, down 45 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.65, down 53 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 70.37, down 44 points

