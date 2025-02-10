Cotton Slipping Back Lower on Friday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 11 to 17 point losses in the nearbys on Friday. The outside markets are mixed factors, as crude oil futures are up $0.24/barrel. The US dollar index is adding the pressure, up 0.518 on the day.

Export Sales data from USDA showed cotton bookings at 188,909 RB in the week that ended on 1/30, with the marketing year sales at 8.886 million RB. That is 86% of USDA’s estimated export total, lagging the 88% average sales pace.

The Seam reported 5,001 bales of online sales on February 6 at an average price of 61.12 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 85 points on 2/6 at 77.20 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 84 points on Thursday at 53.18 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 65.92, down 11 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 67.05, down 17 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 68.21, down 16 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.