Cotton Slipping Back Lower on Friday’s Midday

February 10, 2025 — 04:08 am EST

Cotton futures are trading with 11 to 17 point losses in the nearbys on Friday. The outside markets are mixed factors, as crude oil futures are up $0.24/barrel. The US dollar index is adding the pressure, up 0.518 on the day.

Export Sales data from USDA showed cotton bookings at 188,909 RB in the week that ended on 1/30, with the marketing year sales at 8.886 million RB. That is 86% of USDA’s estimated export total, lagging the 88% average sales pace. 

The Seam reported 5,001 bales of online sales on February 6 at an average price of 61.12 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 85 points on 2/6 at 77.20 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 84 points on Thursday at 53.18 cents/lb. 

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 65.92, down 11 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 67.05, down 17 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 68.21, down 16 points

