Cotton Slipping after Back-and-Forth Tuesday

December 04, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Cotton prices are down 17 to 21 points so far on Wednesday morning. Futures faced back and forth trade on Tuesday, as contracts closed with 6 to 22 point losses. The outside markets were supportive factors, with the US dollar index down 98 points and crude oil up $1.87/barrel.

The Seam reported 2,000 bales of online sales on December 2 at an average price of 67.66 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Monday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 12/2 at 82.25 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 162 points last week to 57.53 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 71.2, down 29 points, currently down 20 points

May 25 Cotton  closed at 72.55, down 10 points, currently down 21 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 73.47, down 10 points, currently down 17 points

