Cotton Slip Back Lower Ahead of Export Sales Release

The cotton market is trading down 93 to 141 Futures shot higher on Wednesday, closing 106 to 256 points higher as May rolled off the board. Cotton daily limits are expanding back to 4 cents (400 pts) due to July creeping back into that 80 cent level. The US dollar index was up 105 points, a negative input, while crude oil was 86 cents higher.

Precip is expected for a wide swath of the Southeast US over the next week, stretching from Central/Eastern TX and parts of the panhandle to the East Coast. This may help to slow what has been a fast paced planting season thus far.

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 16,020 on decertification on May 7 at 168,770 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 160 points on May 7 at 84.85 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 78 points to 60.55. It will be updated tomorrow afternoon.

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 80.06, up 256 points, currently down 141 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 77.7, up 195 points, currently down 123 points

