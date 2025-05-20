Cotton Slightly Lower to Start Tuesday

Cotton price action is showing steady to 5 point losses in the front months early on Tuesday. Futures closed out the Monday session with contracts 65 to 75 points higher. Crude oil prices were up $0.21/barrel. The US dollar index was back down $0.726 to $100.220.

NASS pegged the US cotton crop at 40% planted as of Sunday, slightly behind the 5-year average at 43%.

The Seam reported 707 bales sold on 5/16 at an average price of 56.15 cents. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Friday at 77.25. ICE cotton stocks were steady on May 16, with a certified stocks level of 34,153 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 91 points on Thursday to 53.90 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.64, up 75 points, currently down 1 point

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 68.32, up 74 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.34, up 67 points currently down 4 points

