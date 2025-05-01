Cotton Slightly Lower to Start May

Cotton price action is steady to 9 points lower across most contracts early on Thursday. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts backing off another 47 to 58 points. The outside markets were a pressure factor, with crude oil futures falling $2.23/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.417 to $99.435.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 854 bales at an average price of 65 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 115 points on Tuesday at 79 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 29 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points last Thursday to 54.88 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 65.77, down 58 points, currently unch

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 66.02, down 47 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.79, down 48 points, currently down 8 points

